New luxury apartment complex provides Garden City with new housing opportunities

A new luxury apartment complex has brought 150 housing units to Garden City.

Florent, a four-story, 1830,000 square-foot building, opened its doors on Jan. 2 and is nearly 25% leased, said Ronan Kearne, the senior vice president and head of property management at Southern Land Company.

He said the real estate developer acquired the site in 2019 for $22.5 million and that the total project cost was just over $100 million.

The complex has one, two and three-bedroom apartments available for rent across 19 different floor plans. Units range from 852 to 1,892 square feet.

Florent apartments come with keyless entry, oak hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Wi-Fi, designer finishes, in-residence washers and dryers, ceiling fans with LED lighting, roller shades and private balconies or outdoor terraces.

The building also provides amenities such as concierge services, a resident lounge with a coffee bar and indoor fireplace, a fitness center, co-working areas, meeting rooms, a clubroom with a bar and lounge area, a pool, a heated spa, outdoor grills, a dog park, a pet spa, and underground parking.

The starting rental price of a unit at Florent is $4,500. The community is located at 555 Stewart Ave., just a few minutes away from Roosevelt Field Mall.

The founder and CEO of Southern Land Company, Tim Downey, called Garden City a desirable community to live in.

“These new rental residences make the dream of calling this charming Village ‘home’ a reality to those seeking a community outfitted with first-rate amenities and features designed to enhance their daily lifestyle,” he said.

Some 15 of the 150 new units are sectioned for affordable housing, as they are reserved for residents earning 30 to 80% of the area’s median income. The United States Census Bureau shows the median household income between 2019 and 2023 in the village to be $228,807. In addition, 37 apartments in the community are designed to meet ADA compliance standards.

“The availability of safe, secure and affordable rental housing is critical for Long Island’s future and for the well-being of its diverse population,” Peter J. Elkowitz, president and CEO of the Long Island Housing Partnership, said.

Southern Land Company owns one other apartment community on Long Island, the Carlow Wind Watch in Hauppauge, which opened in 2024 and also has 150 units.

Southern Land Company will pay an average of $1.3 million in annual payments in-lieu of taxes through 2043, according to Kearney.