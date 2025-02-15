LaVino Wine & Spirits boutique: first all-kosher wine destination in Great Neck

A new destination for kosher wine enthusiasts has arrived in Great Neck and it’s sure to create quite a buzz in the community. LaVino Wine & Spirits, a women-owned boutique, has opened its doors with a unique mission: to provide an exceptional selection of kosher wines from around the world in an inviting and community-oriented environment.

This new venture is the dream come true for co-owners Mandy Dallacorte and Talia David, who, along with the support of their husbands, Philippe and Liron, decided to bring their passion for kosher wine to the heart of Great Neck.

“We’ve always loved getting together, tasting and debating fabulous kosher wines from all over the world,” Dallacorte explained. “The idea for LaVino came from our travels and discovering wines that were so special, but hard to find locally. We wanted to share those experiences with our neighbors and friends.”

With years of experience in the wine world, their goal is to make high-quality kosher wines accessible to a wider audience.

What sets LaVino apart is the curated selection of wines and the shop’s dedication to offering a range of products for every type of wine drinker. Whether you’re a connoisseur looking for rare, hard-to-find bottles or someone just getting started in the world of wine, LaVino caters to all tastes.

“The kosher wine industry is booming,” Dallacorte noted. “Kosher winemakers are seeking out boutique producers from around the world, entering new markets and creating exceptional small-batch wines. These collaborations are bringing incredible kosher wines to the forefront of the industry.”

One of LaVino’s standout features is its exclusive, carefully selected wines. From high-end selections priced around $350 to more accessible bottles, their range is designed to satisfy all price points and preferences.

Dallacorte said that, while LaVino specializes in kosher wines, the store’s offerings aren’t limited to just that.

“We’re carrying all the popular spirits too—most of which are already kosher, even if you didn’t realize it.”

The store’s location on Middle Neck Road in Great Neck is ideal. It is nestled among other essential services like a pharmacy, butcher and a barber. The area sees a steady flow of foot traffic, making it an ideal spot for LaVino’s community-based concept.

“This is the perfect location because it’s an area where people come in and out all day,” David said. “Plus, there’s always parking in front, which is a big advantage for customers.”

LaVino isn’t just about buying wine—it’s about creating a space where the community can gather, learn and enjoy the finer points of wine appreciation. The store plans to host wine-tasting events, offer private wine-tasting sessions and build connections with local synagogues, event planners and caterers.

“We want to create a place where people can learn about kosher wine, taste new varieties and share their love for wine with others,” Dallacorte said.

The boutique is designed to offer a modern, sophisticated atmosphere that doesn’t shout “kosher,” but rather invites wine lovers from all walks of life to experience the breadth of quality kosher wines available today.

“When people see the label ‘kosher wine,’ they might think it’s not for them, but we want them to come in and try it; it’s just great wine,” Dallacorte said. “Kosher wine is made with the same high-quality methods as non-kosher wine. The process is different in some ways, but the result is the same—a great wine you can enjoy with friends and family.”

In addition to the wine, LaVino offers a variety of spirits, including vodka, tequila and more, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated bottle for a special occasion or a casual drink to enjoy at home, the store’s expansive selection is curated with care.

“We’re here to make sure everyone has access to a bottle they’ll love, no matter their experience level or price range,” Dallacorte said.

One of the things that makes LaVino so appealing is its personalized service. The priority is helping a customer find the right wine for the right occasion.

“We’re going to ask, ‘What are you having this with?’ because it’s all about pairing the perfect wine with your meal or event,” David said. This approach ensures that customers leave with something they truly enjoy, whether it’s a bold red to complement a steak or a light white for a casual gathering.

Looking ahead, LaVino is excited about the future. The team hopes to host regular events, from tastings to educational wine-pairing nights and to continue building a loyal customer base in Great Neck and beyond.

“We’re hoping that, over time, people will see LaVino not just as a wine shop, but as a destination,” Dallacorte said. “A place where you can find not only great wines but also a sense of community and connection.”

The shop is located at 487 Middle Neck Road between Piccadilly and Baker Hill roads in Great Neck. Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on Saturday to observe Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and open on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Visit LaVinoWines.com or follow them on Instagram (@lavinowinesny) for more details.