Central Boulevard students support Wildlife Center of Long Island

The Wildlife Center of Long Island brought a falcon to Central Boulevard Elementary School

Students at Central Boulevard Elementary School recently organized a supply drive to benefit the Wildlife Center of Long Island.

As part of the school’s “Kindness Week” initiative, students and families collected essential supplies to support the rehabilitation and care of wildlife at the non-profit organization.

On Feb. 28, members of the student council met representatives from the Wildlife Center and personally assisted in loading the donated items into their vehicles.

The representatives also brought a special guest—a falcon—allowing students to witness firsthand the incredible wildlife the center works to protect and rehabilitate.

The donated supplies included blankets, towels, sponges, dish soap, hand soap, trash bags, baby food and applesauce. These everyday essentials will play a crucial role in maintaining the health and well-being of the center’s rescued animals.

The Wildlife Center of Long Island, currently in the process of relocating from Huntington to Oyster Bay, has been dedicated to preserving Long Island’s wildlife and natural habitats since 1982.

As both a rehabilitation facility and an educational resource, the center provides care for injured and orphaned animals while promoting awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.