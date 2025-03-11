Former County Executive Edward Mangano to be resentenced

Paperwork was filed Tuesday to resentence former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano after a federal appeals court reversed two counts of his conviction in February.

Mangano will be resentenced by Judge Joan M. Azrack at the Long Island Courthouse on April 15 at 11 a.m., according to the court filings.

The court calls for supplemental sentencing submissions to be filed no later than April 1.

A federal appeals court reversed two counts of Mangano’s conviction Feb. 13 in connection to a loan scheme that involved the Town of Oyster Bay while Mangano was in office. He was sentenced in April 2022 to 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to accept and accepting illegal bribes while serving as the county executive and obstructing a federal grand jury. The appeals court had remanded the case to the district court for a resentencing.

Mangano persuaded Town of Oyster Bay officials to give contracts to Harendra Singh, who owned multiple concessions throughout the town. Singh received roughly $20 million from the town while providing officials with bribes to varying degrees.

The appeals court released a 92-page document reversing two of the counts of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery from his sentence and affirming all the other counts.

“The evidence at trial was also insufficient to hold Mangano liable for the conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery alleged in the indictment and identified by the jury,” the document said.

A jury had convicted the Republican lawmaker of accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official government action, but acquitted him of extortion and honest services wire fraud following a trial in 2019 at Central Islip federal court.

“Singh gave Mangano, among other things: a custom-made office chair worth approximately $2,700; roughly $42,000 as a discount on food for Mangano’s campaign; a massage chair worth over $3,600; over $20,000 in vacation expenses; hardwood flooring for the Manganos’ house; and approximately $7,000 to be spent on a luxury watch for the Manganos’ son,” the document said.

Four months into Mangano’s time as county executive in 2010, his wife was hired as a “no-show” employee by Singh. She would end up collecting over $400,000 until 2014.

“As the county’s highest elected official, Mangano enjoyed “tremendous political clout,” the appeals court said.

Although Mangano was a Bethpage resident, he was not a Town of Oyster Bay official, which is why the appeals court found he could not be convicted of bribery charges in connection with the town. Mangano had served as the Nassau County executive from 2010 to 2017. He also served as a county legislator from 1996 to 2009, representing areas of Bethpage, Hicksville, Plainedge, South Farmingdale, Levittown and Syosset – nearly all located within the Town of Oyster Bay.

The appeals court agreed with Mangano’s case when it said: “The government presented no evidence at trial that Mangano had authority to act on behalf of the town nor that he was an employee or representative of the town.”