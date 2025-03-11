First measles case on LI confirmed in Suffolk County child

A case of measles has been confirmed in a young child from Suffolk County.

A child under 5 years old from Suffolk County tested positive for the highly contagious disease, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health. The child is unvaccinated.

This marks New York’s third case of measles this year and the first outside of the city. The other two cases were reportedly in unvaccinated infants, who have since recovered.

“As we follow this case and closely monitor potential exposures, we strongly encourage all residents to protect their health and the health of our youngest and most vulnerable residents by ensuring they are on time and up to date their measles vaccines and all recommended and lifesaving immunizations.” said Dr. Gregson Pigott, Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Services.

Measles is “far more contagious than the flu, COVID-19, or even Ebola,” according to Harvard Medical School, and an estimated 9 out of every 10 unvaccinated people exposed to the disease will contract it.

The respiratory disease — which is characterized by a red, blotchy rash and can cause pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization and, in extreme cases, death — has been surging across the U.S. this year. The World Health Organization had declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but the disease has made a comeback in recent years.

The child had been at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, in Queens, between March 3 to March 6 but did not attend daycare or school while infectious, the county health department confirmed.