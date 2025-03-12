Council approves Glen Cove Golf Course upgrades

The Glen Cove City Council unanimously approved upgrades to the city’s municipal golf course at its Tuesday, March 11, meeting. Some of the long-awaited upgrades to the 18-hole course will be completed within the month, according to city officials.

The upgrades will include removing and replacing an overpass and pedestrian bridge on the course’s 13th hole.

“It’s long overdue,” said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. The removal and fabrication will not exceed $395,980, she said.

City officials and residents spoke about the project and said the upgrades have been long-awaited.

“This bridge has been in disrepair for at least 10 years,” said resident Steve Gonzalez. He said there have been issues with the course since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“So it’s money that’s well worth it, and I think that it’s the start of a total rehabilitation of the golf course,” Gonzalez said.

Council Member Kevin Maccarone agreed.

“I think everybody understands it’s been a long road,” said Maccarone.

He said the golf course’s infrastructure issues were caused by the buildings on the property, and after completing maintenance on them, the city is now focusing on the course.

Panzenbeck said additional improvements are underway and that it is a “big year for the golf course.”

Regarding course upgrades, Spiro Tsirkas, executive director of the city’s youth bureau, said upgrades to the golf course’s new irrigation system are expected to be completed within the month.

“We are fixing what’s broken, for this year, to get us through the year while looking to invest in a new system next year,” he said. “So irrigation won’t be an issue anymore at the golf course.”

Tsirkas said the irrigation system will be improved this upcoming season and will operate at a better capacity in the summer of 2026.

“We have big plans, and we hope to bring them to fruition,” she said.

Read More: Glen Cove schools anticipate $98.6M program component to 2025-2026 budget