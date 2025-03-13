Avelo Airlines arriving at Long Island MacArthur airport

Avelo Airlines will soon be an option for Long Islanders flying in and out of MacArthur airport.

Avelo Airlines will soon arrive as the fifth option for travelers flying in and out of Long Island MacArthur airport in Ronkonkoma.

Beginning on May 22, Avelo will operate flights to less crowded and more convenient airports such as Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in North Carolina. A few weeks later on June 12, service to Lakeland International Airport in Florida and Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina. Ticket prices start at $59 for a limited time.

“We’re excited to bring our reliable, convenient, and affordable service to New York and Long Island,” Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy said. “Traveling to Central Florida, Charlotte and Wilmington will never be easier, convenient or more affordable.”

Avelo flights will take off on Thursdays and Sundays during regular and extended weekends. The airport gained popularity since launching in 2021 due to its travel method of flying to less busy airports in 56 cities nationwide, plus Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

“We’ve been working hard for several years to bring Avelo to Long Island MacArthur Airport as we felt we met their key criteria of providing a smoother, easier, and more enjoyable air travel experience without the crowds, congestion and long waits at larger airports,” LIMA Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said.

In recent years, MacArthur has gone through a fluctuation of passenger numbers. During those pandemic years, MacArthur only serviced about 530,000 passengers. Starting in 2023, the airport started to regain momentum lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the number of yearly passengers finally reached over one million again.

Other airlines that operate out of MacArthur are Breeze Airways, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines. The airport will now offer flights to more than 10 destinations nonstop.