Farmingdale State College to tap Ronald C. Jackson as new VP

Ronald C. Jackson will become Farmingdale State College‘s vice president for student affairs on April 14.

The school made the announcement on Wednesday, March 12. Jackson will oversee Farmingdale’s student life initiatives, the Dean of Students Office, student activities, residence life, the health and wellness center, disability services center, veterans services, Title IX, campus mental health services, and other student-focused programs.

“I am honored to join the Farmingdale State College family and excited to collaborate with students, staff and faculty to enhance the student experience and reimagine what’s possible,” Jackson said.

The new vice president will serve in the president’s cabinet and will provide senior leadership for the Division of Student Affairs, according to the school.

Jackson most recently served as vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Brooklyn College, part of the City University of New York, since June 2016.

Jackson was also the dean of students at the Community College of Philadelphia from 2008 to 2014 and held the same role for four years prior at Marymount Manhattan College. His earlier experience includes positions as manager of student development and activities at Columbia University and resident director at William Paterson University.

Farmingdale State College President Prezant said that Jackson’s knowledge of students made him a good candidate for the position.

“I have been impressed by Dr. Jackson’s insight and depth into so many diverse aspects of student affairs,” he said. “His unshakable focus on positive student outcomes is the driving force that will ensure the continued growth of FSC’s student engagement and associated support programs.”

Jackson said that he was ready to take on that role.

“I’m committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and welcoming campus environment where every student can thrive academically, socially, and professionally,” he said. “I look forward to building on Farmingdale’s tradition of excellence and helping our students achieve their fullest potential.”

As of 2022, the school had 9,314 students enrolled. Farmingdale has the highest enrollment of SUNY schools listed as “technology colleges.”

The initial job posting said that the school was looking for someone “who is an established leader with a keen sense of the challenges and remarkable opportunities facing higher education today. Our next VPSA will hold a proven ability to foster innovation, build strategic programs, promote student success, and support a diverse and inclusive student body. “

Jackson received his undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan, his master’s degree in higher education administration from George Washington University, and an EdD in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.