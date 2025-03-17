Meet the Candidates Night for Manhasset Library candidates

On Tuesday, April 1 at 7 p.m., The League of Women Voters is moderating a Meet the Candidates Night for the three nominees who are running for Library Trustee on Tuesday, April 8.

The event will take place at the Manhasset Public Library in the Community Room. All are welcome.

Vera Chen

I am excited about the opportunity to become a Trustee on the Board of the Manhasset Public Library. As a parent, business owner, and resident of Manhasset, for over 10 years, I am committed to actively participating in, and contributing to, the growth and success of our children, neighbors, businesses, and community. I have experienced the Manhasset Public Library’s integral role in our community as a hub for education for all ages, culture that combines new and historic elements that enrich the lives of patrons, and the connection that is fostered when people come together in a safe, inviting space with access to trusted resources. It is my goal to actively support the library’s current programs and help to expand offerings, in a fiscally responsible process, by collaborating with the Board, and community members to nurture rich programs and technological investment.

As a proud parent, I appreciate the role that the Manhasset Public Library holds for my two children. My 14-year-old daughter finds the library to be an essential resource for her academic and cultural studies, as well as a welcoming space for independent study. Her passion for literature and writing recently earned her a Scholastic Regional Gold Key in poetry; and her enthusiasm for reading inspires me to advocate for creative and literacy-focused programs. My 6-year-old son adores the children’s corner, which has nurtured his curiosity and love for books through crafts, reading, and active play. These firsthand experiences have strengthened my commitment to fostering a space where learners of all ages can thrive and develop a lifelong love of reading.

Professionally, I have over 10 years of experience in accounting and finance, within the banking industry, and hold a master’s degree in finance. My expertise includes the efficient management of resources, budgeting, and project management. These skills provide a solid foundation for my participation in the budgeting and project management of the current and future needs of the library. I used this experience to transition to small business ownership in Manhasset; so that I can contribute locally to the enrichment of my community. As the owner of the Huntington Learning Center in Manhasset, I work closely with students, families, local schools, and business, to promote educational excellence. This deeply satisfying investment enables me to work where I live and to contribute to accessible learning opportunities for children and adults of all ages.

Donald O’Brien

I am currently a Manhasset Library Trustee and the Financial Officer of the Library Board. I am a long-time resident of Manhasset and a graduate of the St. Mary’s Schools. My wife and I have lived here since we were married. Four generations have enjoyed the Manhasset Public Library. I hold a BS in Finance from LIU and an MBA in Corporate Finance from NYU Stern School of Business. Neither my opponents nor other members of the Library Board have a formal education or career in finance. I am a member of the NYS Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA). I have made a positive difference in the annual budgets and in controlling the costs related to the operation and staffing of the Library.

Since the inception of the New York State 2% tax cap, I have worked with the Library Board and Director to ensure that all annual budgets were below the tax cap, even during inflationary times. When interest rates were lower, I was instrumental in twice refinancing the $17M bond issue that originally financed the 2005 construction of our Library. The total interest payments over the remaining term are reduced by $1.6M.

While on the Library Board I have worked to reduce operating and administrative expenses. My background in financial real estate provided me with an in-depth knowledge of the operating costs of large properties. There has been a direct correlation between my experience and the operating costs of the Library. I have been involved in negotiation of the Library labor contracts and am knowledgeable of the County employee Civil Service system. This knowledge has helped to limit staffing and administrative costs to reasonable increases.

I recommended the establishment of the reserve fund which enabled the repurposing of the interior space on the first and second floors, recapturing staff space for our patrons. We continue to evaluate our programming and make changes to provide a broader range to serve all age groups. Our Library has truly become a Community Center where patrons enjoy gathering and participating in a variety of programs and educational experiences. The addition of a chef, homework assistance, and a game room are perfect examples of reaching out to more patron interests. Our librarians update our print and electronic collections monthly to remain current.

I will continue to listen and speak with residents regularly regarding the Library and to work to keep the Manhasset Public Library one of the best on Long Island.

Sophie Seibert

I am running for Manhasset Public Library Trustee to offer a new dynamic and fresh perspective to the Board. I am very eager to use my legal background and work experience to serve our library in upholding its mission statement and ensuring that its values, principles and goals are met.

I am a mother of four (aged 6, 9, 11 and 15) and have lived in Manhasset with my husband (Brian) for the last 13 years. Our family has enjoyed the regular use of the library’s print and digital resources, as well as its social and cultural programs. I am thankful for the library’s exemplary facilities and to its outstanding staff for their support in helping to establish in my children strong reading habits that I believe will lead them to become lifelong readers.

Professionally, I am a licensed attorney who started my career more than 20 years ago as a litigator specializing in real estate. I then spent a decade working in insurance as a claims counsel managing financial and professional lines claims reported under directors and officers, transactional risk and employment practices liability insurance policies. Subsequently, I worked with the largest healthcare system in New York State, promoted from Counsel to Senior Counsel to AVP of its risk management department. There, I managed a team of professionals in the negotiation of risk transfer contract provisions and another team in the placement and renewal of all insurance policies for the healthcare system.



The Board of Trustees would benefit tremendously with the inclusion of a trustee with children currently attending Manhasset schools and who is an attorney with extensive experience in litigation, real estate, and insurance and risk management. This background, coupled with my personality and new perspective, make me an ideal candidate for the position of Manhasset Public Library Trustee.