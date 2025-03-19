AG probes MTA cop crash that killed North Amityville pedestrian

The New York State Attorney General’s office is investigating a crash in which an off-duty MTA police officer fatally struck a pedestrian in North Amityville on March 15, authorities said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Officer Richard Moffatt was driving his Mazda SUV southbound on Broadway when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway near the corner of Francine Avenue at 12:13 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately clear, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-year-old officer from Amityville was not injured.

The Office of Special Investigation opened its investigation as mandated by state law that it assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer may have caused the death of a person.

First Squad detectives impounded the vehicle for a safety check and ask anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-854-8152.