Long Island ‘Wings it Forward’ as Restaurants Support Firefighters After Hamptons Brush Fires

Dozens of restaurants are teaming up for the launch of a new program, Long Island Wings it Forward, to raise money for firefighters following the Hamptons brush fires spark earlier this month.

On Monday, April 7, participating locations will donate 20% of all wing sales directly to all fire and emergency service departments who helped put out the brush fire on the East End on March 8 and 9. Bone-in, boneless and vegan crispy cauliflower are eligible for the donation.

“We’re always looking to pay it forward to the community,” said Lisa Sarrapede, manager of Lily Flanagan’s Pub in Babylon, one of the participating restaurants. “(First responders) are the backbone of getting everyone through any type of emergency. So, if there is any way we could give back and show our appreciation and thanks, we will.”

The brush fires scorched more than 600 acres of woodlands between Center Moriches and Westhampton. Eighty-four Long Island fire departments responded to the brush fire — some as far as Nassau County — and eight departments were on stand-by. Responders were able to get the area under control by the following morning.

But the incident was a harsh reminder of the historic and disastrous August 1995 Sunrise Fire that burned 4,500 acres of pine barrens. No homes caught fire in the most recent outbreak, but two businesses were damaged. One firefighter suffered second-degree burns and another faced a head injury.

“We are fortunate to have veteran firefighters among us who fought the 1995 fires,” said Maria Moore, Southampton town supervisor earlier this month.“Their experience, training and dedication are invaluable in this fight, and we stand in full support of their efforts.”

Thirty-seven Suffolk County eateries and 17 in Nassau County have already signed up to participate in the L.I. Wings it Forward program. Restaurant sign-up is still available and community members can also make a direct donation online.

Sarrapede said she hopes the April event will show how “forever grateful” the community is to first responders for risking their safety to protect Long Island residents. She added that the brush fire could have been “a lot worse” if responders didn’t act as quickly as they did, and urged residents to support the fundraiser as a way of expressing their gratitude.

“I’m hoping that everyone comes out for a good cause, eats some good food and shows appreciation,” Sarrapede said. “That’s the only way we can get through any type of emergency situation — to show how grateful we are.”