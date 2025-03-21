Carle Place elementary students learn from county comptroller, community role models

Cherry Lane School in Carle Place recently hosted its annual Characters of Carle Place event, which celebrates the special people who make a difference in their community.

Organized by ENL teacher Nicole Santos, this event welcomed local professionals to read to students and share information about their important roles and careers.

Visitors included a firefighter, police officer, librarian, school social worker and doctor, and a special visit was given by Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips. Each guest read a book about navigating emotions to a class and discussed their career, helping students better understand the contributions these individuals make in their community.

Students enjoyed one of four stories: “The Color Monster” by Anna Llenas, “In My Heart: A Book of Feelings” by Jo Witek, “Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun: Having the Courage to be Who You Are” by Maria Dismondy and “The Way I Feel” by Janan Cain— all of which support the district’s commitment to fostering student well-being.

The day was filled with meaningful conversations, questions and moments as students engaged with their special visitors, making it an engaging and enriching experience for the entire Carle Place community.