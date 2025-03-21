Long Island Nostalgia Fest to return to Mineola in July

The Long Island Nostalgia Fest will return to Mineola’s Wilson Park this July.

The festival, which celebrates the 90s and Long Island culture, is scheduled for Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12. Free entry is available for all.

“Long Island Nostalgia Fest is the ultimate celebration of the ‘90s, bringing together live music, skateboarding, cosplay, food and unforgettable experiences that defined a generation,” Grace Kelly, the festival’s founder said. “It recreates the energy, culture, and nostalgia of the decade that defined us.”

Guests will find live music, skateboarding, 90s cosplay, retro shops with collectables and food trucks in Wilson Park, as well as a kids zone for children. There will also be a fireworks show on July 12 at 9 p.m.

The festival has Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 slated as rain dates.