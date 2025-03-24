Dave Peikon’s “Infinite Quest” Solo Exhibition Celebrates 70 Years of Art League of Long Island

The Art League of Long Island is gearing up to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a major milestone—a solo exhibition by acclaimed artist Dave Peikon. His exhibition, “Infinite Quest,” will be on display from April 26 to May 10 and it promises to showcase Peikon’s extensive body of work. This collection represents nearly three decades of dedication to the craft of realism, with more than 70,000 hours spent at the easel.

Peikon’s artistic journey has been defined by a relentless quest for improvement, one that has seen him working in a variety of genres, including portraiture, still life, landscape and trompe l’oeil. His loose, colorful approach to realism defies the precision often associated with classical styles, offering a fresh take on the tradition of painting. For Peikon, his quest is not only about artistic growth but about connecting with the world around him through his art.

“It’s a solo show of all my work,” Peikon says. “This is my 25th solo exhibition and I’ve done these plenty of times, but this one is a gift to the Art League because they’ve been struggling. COVID really hit them hard and then the building damage added even more financial strain; the timing worked out and I felt it was important to help.”

Peikon has been a fixture at the Art League since 2015, teaching part-time while still pursuing his art full-time. His role as an instructor is crucial to him—offering him a mental break from his solitary studio practice. His relationship with the Art League is not only professional but deeply personal. He is quick to acknowledge the people and experiences that shaped his artistic journey, particularly his high school art teacher.

“I grew up in Plainview and I had a great art teacher, Phil Greenberg,” Peikon recalls. “He was the only person who ever supported my dream of being an artist, even though my parents were against it. He made sure I got the best education I could, allowing me to spend my senior year [in 1975] doing art all day. He’s still one of my closest friends today and at 93 years old, he was even an usher at my wedding.”

While many artists studied under the tutelage of masters, Peikon’s path was less conventional. He is self-taught, a fact that impresses many, especially since he didn’t have the opportunity to study in formal institutions.

“The most impressive artists, to me, are the self-taught ones,” Peikon shares. “I didn’t have the money to go study at places like the Florence Academy, so I taught myself. That’s the only option I had and I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.”

Peikon’s work is a product of sheer dedication and discipline and he learned through trial and error.

“I think people have this misconception that artists are all professionally trained,” he says. “But the reality is, many of us are just people who are obsessed with the craft. I’ve spent 70,000 hours in my studio and I didn’t get that by reading books or attending lectures—I got it by painting, day after day, year after year.”

That passion, which began in his teenage years, became the foundation for his eventual transition from the business world to the art world. Peikon spent 15 years working in commercial printing, building financial independence along the way.

“I was fortunate to do well, but about 10 years into my career, I decided to leave it behind. I had a contract with Chase Manhattan Bank that made me financially independent and I quit six months before it ended, knowing the merger would cost me that business,” he explains.

When he left, he was 38, with a wife and two young children. He chose to devote himself fully to painting, training for years on weekends while working full-time.

“I had to be self-funded,” he says. “Most people who get an MFA end up teaching to support themselves and that takes away from their time to actually make art. I didn’t want that. I wanted to paint 40-50 hours a week, so I made it happen.”

Peikon’s works are inspired by his travels, especially his time spent in France and Italy. His upcoming show will feature pieces from his recent travels, particularly his landscapes and still lifes.

“A huge part of my work is inspired by my time in Europe,” he shares. “I’ve spent a lot of time in France and Italy and that’s reflected in my paintings. There’s something about the light, the architecture and the way everything feels alive. I try to bring that energy back into my work.”

One of the highlights of “Infinite Quest” will be the Art League’s Gala Reception on May 3, at 5:30 p.m., where guests will be treated to exquisite French cuisine prepared by renowned chef, Pierre Schaedelin. Schaedelin, who is Martha Stewart’s private chef and former executive chef of Le Cirque, will offer a menu inspired by Peikon’s French and Italian-themed paintings. The gala will also feature fine wines and hors d’oeuvres, with proceeds supporting the Art League’s mission to nurture artistic expression.

The name “Infinite Quest” is reflective of Peikon’s constant drive to improve as an artist.

“There’s no plateau in art if you do it right,” he explains. “I work in different genres—portrait, landscape, still life—and that variety keeps me challenged. It’s like cross-training in a gym. Different muscles, different techniques. Every time I try something new, I push myself to be better.”

Through his exhibition, Peikon aims to inspire others, especially students, to reach beyond their current abilities.

“My work is not just for collectors,” he says. “It’s also educational. I want to show my students how I taught myself to paint and how I constantly pushed myself to improve. There’s no better way to learn than by doing and failing your way up the ladder. That’s how I got where I am today.”

Peikon’s work serves as a reminder that art is not just about creating beautiful images—it’s about perseverance, dedication and passion. As he approaches his 25th solo exhibition, he continues to challenge himself, expand his skills and inspire the next generation of artists.

“Infinite Quest” is more than just an exhibition; it is a celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of artistic excellence and the transformative power of art. Whether you’re an art lover, a collector or a student, this exhibition promises to be an unforgettable experience.

For more information about the exhibition and the Art League of Long Island’s 70th anniversary, visit their website at www.artleagueli.org.