The South High School Rebel Robotics received a $1,000 sponsorship from Optimum for the third year in a row

For the third consecutive year, South High School Rebel Robotics Team #2638 is the proud recipient of a $1,000 team sponsorship from Optimum. This sponsorship funding will help offset costs for the team’s participation in regional robotics competitions and the FIRST World Championships in April.

On March 14, Optimum representative Samantha Pardal-Jerez and New York State Assemblyman Daniel Norber visited South High School to meet with team members and watch them in action as they put the finishing touches on their robot for the upcoming competition season.

Faculty advisors for Rebel Robotics Team #2638 are John Motchkavitz, South High business/technology department chair, and Matthew Corrigan, business/technology teacher.

Submitted by Great Neck Public Schools.