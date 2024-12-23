TNC Chocolate Lab opens, provides brighter future for autistic adults

Long Island just got a little sweeter. TNC Chocolate Lab opened its doors on Dec. 18, welcoming people into the confectionary operated by The Nicholas Center, a nonprofit that helps autistic adults learn skills and engage with their community.

The little shop is a cheery, colorful display of sweets. Chocolate-dipped graham crackers and oreos sit neatly in ribbon-tied bags, while decorated chocolate pretzel rods fill jars lining the walls. A small coat rack is home to aprons with the TNC Chocolate Lab logo (which was designed by a TNC participant) — and every last one was sold within the first 90 minutes of opening.

At the TNC Chocolate Lab, adults with autism learn the art of “chocolating” — creating and decorating chocolate goods and then arranging them to be used as party favors, centerpieces, or just eaten as a sweet treat.

“We’re teaching culinary arts skills, we’re teaching vocational skills, customer forward-facing skills, order-taking, inventorying, anything and everything that goes into running a business — and this is a culinary business — is what goes on behind these doors,” said Lee Anne Vetrone, director of development at The Nicholas Center.

“Our participants are learning these skills, and they love it. They’re really growing in leaps and bounds, and we’re so thrilled to have a space to do this.”

Each individual has their own learning style, talents and abilities, so the Chocolate Lab is just one of many avenues at TNC where autistic adults can learn vocational and employment skills. Just a few others include candle-making, podcasting and custom T-shirt making.

But of course, the chocolate lab is a particular favorite.

“The skill level is amazing,” said Stella Spanakos, cofounder of TNC. “Where we started and where they are — drizzling and advanced techniques in chocolate design — is unbelievable.”

“They’re very capable,” she said. “Everybody’s working. That’s the whole goal: teach skills, offer opportunities.”

The Nicholas Center is named after her own son, Nicholas, who is autistic. 14 years ago, Spanakos and cofounders Patrick Bardsley and Nicole Ferrara, whose son Adam, 24, also has autism, saw there were very few opportunities for autistic individuals once they’ve aged out of the school system. In other words: What happens when the school bus stops coming?

It’s something Spanakos and her husband would discuss — but he died suddenly in 2010, leaving her a single mother to Nicholas. “I couldn’t let it all go in vain,” she said. She sold his business, and The Nicholas Center was born.

“We reimagined what their future would be like,” Ferrara said. “We didn’t want what was common to be what their reality was going to be.

“And we have many families, many who are here today, that have felt the same way. So they’re just happy that we put something together in this particular community where their kids can come, be safe, be productive, be loved by the community, accepted by the community.”

Now parents of children with autism don’t have to suffer the same anxiety Spanakos and Ferrara did.

“It gives me peace of mind that he’s at such a wonderful place with truly exceptional staff,” said Lori Hason, whose son Ryan, 24, works at TNC Chocolate Lab. “And I know not only is he safe, but they’re really trying to enrich his life, and I feel like he continues to grow while he’s there and learn new skills, which is unusual in the autistic adult community.”

One board member said that before The Nicholas Center, his son could only spend his day watching squirrels. But TNC participants spend their days learning new skills, exploring their passions, and being appreciated and accepted for who they are.

“I feel like we’ve now established that we’re like a beacon of hope out there for the parents who may have younger kids, who may say, ‘What’s going to happen with my son or daughter when they’re no longer in the school system?’” Ferrara said.

“And this is the reality,” she said, gesturing to the colorful, bustling chocolate shop. “This is what it can be.”



Those with a sweet tooth can visit TNC Chocolate Lab at 195 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington, or place an order at tncnewyork.org/tnc-chocolate-lab.

Read more: The Nicholas Center Podcast marks first anniversary with 25th interview