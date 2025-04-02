Giuliana Portaro earns No. 3 in country for 600-meter event, sets personal record

Giuliana Portaro sets personal best at Nassau County Championships and earns No. 3 spot nationwide for performance in the Class of 2029’s 600-meter dash

Giuliana Portaro, an eighth grader from Glen Cove and the youngest runner on the varsity track team, has been recognized as an All-State athlete for track and after securing a spot in the nation’s top three fastest runners in her age group in the 600 meters.

Portaro hadn’t set out to be a track star, though. She said she began running last year to stay conditioned in the off-season of her primary sport, soccer.

“As I continued to train every day after school and compete at meets, my passion grew,” Portaro said. “I am really competitive and started setting personal goals, pushing my limits and learning more about the sport, which really helped me to improve and succeed at meets.”

After her first winter season ended, she signed up for the spring season to continue focusing on her training and form. At the end of the spring season, Portaro said she was named the varsity track MVP.

In February, Portaro said she hit a personal record in the 600-meter event at the Nassau County Championships—1:39.46—and took second place. The time placed her third in the country in her age group and event, she said. According to an Instagram post, her time put her exactly one second away from tying for first place.

Portaro said she is able to stay motivated by setting small goals and focusing on her progression. Since starting track, she said she’s also seen her endurance and speed on the soccer field, which has pushed her to keep advancing.

“I am really lucky to get a lot of great advice from my coaches, teammates and parents,” Portaro said. She said her parents taught her early on to “be mentally tough” and believe in her abilities. She said her support system is “everything.”

This year, Portaro has been named an All-State athlete for winter track and an All-County athlete in girls’ soccer. Glen Cove senior Giorgio Valenzuelas also earned All-State distinction in wrestling, celebrating 94 career wins as he readies to graduate.

“Being named an All-State athlete is an incredible honor, especially at my age,” Portaro said.

“Being named an all-state athlete signifies a high level of skill, dedication and achievement in their sport at the state level,” said athletic director Kimberly Riso at the March 19 Glen Cove Board of Education meeting. She said the “prestigious” recognition honors top athletes in their sport.

Superintendent Maria Rianna said the Glen Cove athletes have proven themselves both on and off the field.

“Not only do they represent Glen Cove as far as their athletic skills and, many of them, based on their academic success, but I have other superintendents from other districts telling me how well-mannered, how professional, how truly amazing our students have been,” Rianna said.

“That is a lot to be proud of,” Rianna said.

Riso said Portaro is a “standout varsity track athlete” who is a “key member” of her relay team.

“The future looks incredibly bright for both Giuliana and the Glen Cove Track & Field program,” she said.

Looking ahead to next year, Portaro said she hopes to continue improving on the team and help the incoming athletes.

“As I enter high school next year, my main goal with track is to continue improving my personal records in multiple events and to contribute to the team’s success,” Portaro said.

“I am excited to see what the future looks like and hope to compete at a national level in my events one day,” she said.

To stay updated on her athletic achievements, follow her Instagram, @giuliana.portaro.

