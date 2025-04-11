Birdwatching in bloom: where to spot spring migrants in Nassau County

As trees bud and gardens bloom across Nassau County, birdwatchers know that April means more than just flowers—it marks the start of spring migration season, one of the most exciting times of year to catch sight of North America’s feathered travelers.

“April is when we start seeing the early migrants come through,” said Matt Klein, a longtime birdwatching enthusiast who leads regular bird walks at the Great Neck Library. “You’ve got Woodcocks, Virginia Rails and early warblers like the Palm and Pine Warbler, even Louisiana Waterthrush. One of my favorites to spot this time of year is the Blue-gray Gnatcatcher.”

Bird migration is in full swing during April, with hundreds of species flying north to breeding grounds after wintering in Central and South America.

From warblers and orioles to hummingbirds and purple martins, Long Island’s coastal habitats and forest patches are crucial stopovers for resting and refueling.

Klein, who began birdwatching nearly two decades ago in a friend’s Great Neck backyard, recalled the moment that sparked his passion.

“I remember seeing woodpeckers and nuthatches and asking, ‘Have you ever seen a Baltimore Oriole?’” he said. “Within minutes, one landed right in front of us. That was it—I was hooked.”

Klein now leads seasonal walks at Udall’s Pond that borders the Great Neck Library property on Bayview Avenue and shares several prime locations for spotting birds in Nassau County during the spring:

Jones Beach (Coast Guard Station)

“This is probably the best spot on Long Island,” Klein said. “You get a great combination of shorebirds, hawks hunting over the dunes and migrating songbirds like the South American passerines—those are the little guys we get most excited about.” Hempstead Lake State Park

With varied habitats from woodlands to water, this park is a hotspot for warblers and waterfowl alike. Sands Point Preserve

“It’s on the North Shore and it does have an entrance fee now, but it’s worth it. You can walk the trails and get everything from woodpeckers to thrushes in one visit,” Klein said. Norman J. Levy Park & Preserve

Located in Merrick, this restored landfill has become a haven for birdlife. “It’s a great spot and definitely a place where you might catch an unexpected migrant,” Klein noted. Great Neck Library

“It may be small, but it’s incredibly productive,” he said. “We’ve recorded nearly 30 species on a single bird walk here, thanks to the mix of forest and waterfront in just a compact area.”

Klein also touched on the elusive purple martin, a member of the swallow family known for its aerial acrobatics and appetite for mosquitoes. While he hasn’t seen one himself in Nassau County, he said colonies do exist nearby.

“You can find them across from Nickerson Beach in the Lido Preserve area,” he said. “They rely on humans to put up housing for them—Native Americans even used gourds.”

When asked about the hummingbird migration, Klein admitted it’s not his specialty but emphasized that attracting them isn’t just about feeders.

“If you plant something like a cardinal flower—a bright red native plant that thrives in wet, sunny areas—you’ll have a better shot,” he said. “Cardinal flowers are serious hummingbird magnets.”

Despite concerns over avian influenza, Klein remains cautiously optimistic.

“If you see sick birds, you should take your feeders down. But in general, I think it’s okay to keep feeding them, especially if you’re monitoring things closely,” he said.

For those looking to get started in birding or simply enjoy a guided experience, Klein’s next bird walk at the Great Neck Library is set for Friday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars.

It doesn’t take much to get started. You just need a little curiosity and some patience. And who knows—you might even summon a Baltimore Oriole.