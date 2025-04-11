Ribbon cut at New Hyde Park physical therapy opening

Photo courtesy of New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce

Ribbon cutting at New Hyde Park’s new physical therapy practice, Positive Sports Physical Therapy.

New Hyde Park has a new physical therapy practice.

New Hyde Park’s Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Positive Sports Physical Therapy with a ribbon cutting earlier this month.

The practice, located at 2035 Lakeville Rd #204, New Hyde Park, is opened by Dr. Seth Pachman. His parents Rochell and Mathew Pachman and fiancée Mara Gordon, Dr. Pachman celebrated the opening.

Local elected officials came out to support the opening, including Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town of North Hempstead Clerk Ragini Srivastava, Nassau County Legislator Scott Strauss and Assembly Member Daniel Norber.

Chamber President Cheryl Fajardo, 3rd Vice President, Zaleena Schooler and Chamber Directors Richard A. Basulto, Smitha Lukose-Khan and Rosanne Spinner also came out to the opening. The chamber said the practice was a wonderful addition to the community.

Also in attendance were , proud parents, and