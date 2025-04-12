Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Teen CEO, LI protests, Billy Joel and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include the Island-wide ‘Hands Off’ protests.

Billy Joel fans have waited for “the longest time” for a true deep dive into the musician’s story. That wait is finally over.

Protestors took the streets across Long Island to express their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump – particularly in response to his recent tariffs.

Deciding which college to attend isn’t the only life milestone 18-year-old Zachary Yadegari of Roslyn faces. Yadegari is the co-founder and CEO of the calorie-tracking app Cal AI, which he said has generated over $30 million in revenue since its launch in April 2024.

An unidentified body was found in a body of water in Island Park on Tuesday, April 8, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Teens rallied outside the Great Neck Library Main Branch Sunday, April 6, for two former library teen program employees to be reinstated after they were fired last month.