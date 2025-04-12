Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Teen CEO, LI protests, Billy Joel and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.
Billy Joel documentary ‘And So It Goes’ hits screens this summer
Billy Joel fans have waited for “the longest time” for a true deep dive into the musician’s story. That wait is finally over.
‘Hands Off’ Anti-Trump Protestors Hit The Streets Across Long Island
Protestors took the streets across Long Island to express their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump – particularly in response to his recent tariffs.
Roslyn teen makes millions from calorie tracking app Cal AI
Deciding which college to attend isn’t the only life milestone 18-year-old Zachary Yadegari of Roslyn faces. Yadegari is the co-founder and CEO of the calorie-tracking app Cal AI, which he said has generated over $30 million in revenue since its launch in April 2024.
Unidentified body found dead in Island Park water
An unidentified body was found in a body of water in Island Park on Tuesday, April 8, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Teens rally for Great Neck Library employees to be rehired
Teens rallied outside the Great Neck Library Main Branch Sunday, April 6, for two former library teen program employees to be reinstated after they were fired last month.