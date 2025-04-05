Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New brewery, serial killer doc and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an exclusive Q&A with Impractical Jokers’ James ‘Murr’ Murray.

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Jones Beach Brewing, the brewery that named its first beer after Jones Inlet, recently opened a taproom on the west side of the waterway in Point Lookout.

Officials from all three Nassau County towns came together in Island Park on Tuesday, April 1, to fight back on recent state initiatives to push for more large-scale energy projects in the area.

The Jericho Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Robert L. Kravitz as the district’s new superintendent, with an official start date of July 1. Kravitz has over 20 years of experience and currently serves as the superintendent of the Fort Lee School District in New Jersey.

Impractical Jokers fans on Long Island are in for a treat — and maybe even a taste of the show itself.