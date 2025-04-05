Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New brewery, serial killer doc and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.
Jones Beach Brewing: Point Lookout’s new taproom
Jones Beach Brewing, the brewery that named its first beer after Jones Inlet, recently opened a taproom on the west side of the waterway in Point Lookout.
Nassau towns push back on large-scale energy projects
Officials from all three Nassau County towns came together in Island Park on Tuesday, April 1, to fight back on recent state initiatives to push for more large-scale energy projects in the area.
Robert Kravitz appointed as Jericho’s new superintendent
The Jericho Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Robert L. Kravitz as the district’s new superintendent, with an official start date of July 1. Kravitz has over 20 years of experience and currently serves as the superintendent of the Fort Lee School District in New Jersey.
Gone Girls: The strange timing of Netflix’s Long Island Serial Killer docuseries
Exclusive: Impractical Jokers’ Murr to visit Long Island on ‘The Errors Tour’
Impractical Jokers fans on Long Island are in for a treat — and maybe even a taste of the show itself.