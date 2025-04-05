Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New brewery, serial killer doc and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an exclusive Q&A with Impractical Jokers' James 'Murr' Murray.
Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Jones Beach Brewing: Point Lookout’s new taproom

Jones Beach Brewing Co., a new taproom in Point Lookout, opened its doors in March.Jones Beach Brewing, the brewery that named its first beer after Jones Inlet, recently opened a taproom on the west side of the waterway in Point Lookout.

Nassau towns push back on large-scale energy projects

Nassau town officials challenge state's push for large-scale energy projectsOfficials from all three Nassau County towns came together in Island Park on Tuesday, April 1, to fight back on recent state initiatives to push for more large-scale energy projects in the area.

Robert Kravitz appointed as Jericho’s new superintendent

The Jericho Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Robert Kravitz as superintendent on Monday, March 31The Jericho Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Robert L. Kravitz as the district’s new superintendent, with an official start date of July 1. Kravitz has over 20 years of experience and currently serves as the superintendent of the Fort Lee School District in New Jersey.

Gone Girls: The strange timing of Netflix’s Long Island Serial Killer docuseries 

Gone Girls, the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries on the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, debuted on March 31 amid a pivotal moment in the case — and it’s not the first time for the director.

Exclusive: Impractical Jokers’ Murr to visit Long Island on ‘The Errors Tour’

James 'Murr' Murray, known for his work on Impractical Jokers, will be performing his stand-up comedy set The Errors Tour at The Paramount in May.Impractical Jokers fans on Long Island are in for a treat — and maybe even a taste of the show itself.

