Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New grocery stores, basketball wins and more and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a major win from the Port Washington boy’s basketball team.

The Great Neck peninsula has been left without a supermarket for three years, but that soon may change as an Aldi has been proposed in Great Neck Plaza’s The Garden shopping center.

Residents came out to see something that hadn’t been seen since two years after World War II ended: A high school boys basketball county champ. Port Washington has done it. Finally.

No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Long Island. From traditional parades to St. Patty’s-themed haunted houses, there are events to celebrate all month long. Here’s your complete guide to every St. Patrick’s Day parade, party, concert and more on Long Island.

Dominick’s Italian-American Deli celebrated its 30th anniversary in New Hyde Park this February, marking three decades of serving some of Long Island’s most beloved chicken fingers and classic deli dishes.

Over 1,100 National Grid employees who maintain natural gas transmission networks and operate a fleet of power generators on Long Island are still without a long-term contract.