Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: New grocery stores, basketball wins and more and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a major win from the Port Washington boy's basketball team.
Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

New Aldi grocery store proposed in Great Neck

An Aldi grocery store has been proposed at the former Best Market in The Gardens shopping center

The Great Neck peninsula has been left without a supermarket for three years, but that soon may change as an Aldi has been proposed in Great Neck Plaza’s The Garden shopping center.

The drought is over! Port Washington wins first county basketball title since 1947

Port Basketball Vs East Meadow County Championship

Residents came out to see something that hadn’t been seen since two years after World War II ended: A high school boys basketball county champ. Port Washington has done it. Finally.

Your guide to every 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parade and party on LI

Here's your guide to every St. Patrick's Day Parade and celebration on Long Island.No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Long Island. From traditional parades to St. Patty’s-themed haunted houses, there are events to celebrate all month long. Here’s your complete guide to every St. Patrick’s Day parade, party, concert and more on Long Island.

Dominick’s Deli marks 30 years of serving chicken fingers and family tradition

Dominick Grosso, founder of Dominick's Deli, and his son Vinny.Dominick’s Italian-American Deli celebrated its 30th anniversary in New Hyde Park this February, marking three decades of serving some of Long Island’s most beloved chicken fingers and classic deli dishes.

National Grid employees vote down contract offer, union heads back to bargaining table

IMG_0851Over 1,100 National Grid employees who maintain natural gas transmission networks and operate a fleet of power generators on Long Island are still without a long-term contract.

