Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Emily Blunt in Huntington, guide to St. Patrick’s Day and more

By Posted on
top 5
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a Spielberg movie with Emily Blunt filming in Huntington.
Bobby Bank/GC Images

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Spielberg movie starring Emily Blunt filming in Huntington

A Steven Spielberg film starring Emily Blunt and Wyatt Russell will be filming in Huntington next week.

A taste of Hollywood is coming to Huntington. An untitled Steven Spielberg movie starring Emily Blunt is filmed in the town between Monday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 5.

Your guide to every 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parade and party on LI

Here's your guide to every St. Patrick's Day Parade and celebration on Long Island.No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Long Island. From traditional parades to St. Patty’s-themed haunted houses, there are events to celebrate all month long. Here’s your complete guide to every St. Patrick’s Day parade, party, concert and more on Long Island.

Burton Cummings’ Victory Lap Tour brings iconic hits and new music to Westbury

Burton CummingsWhen Burton Cummings takes the stage in Westbury on March 15, it’ll be with the knowledge that he and former bandmate Randy Bachman own the rights to the Guess Who’s name and legacy lock, stock and barrel.

William Floyd Middle School students sickened by cannabis gummies

GettyImages 1327894263Eleven students at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches fell ill on Monday morning after a classmate handed out gummies laced with cannabis, Suffolk County police and school officials said.

Pączki: the sweet Polish tradition of Fat Tuesday celebrated with jelly-filled doughnuts

paczkiAs Fat Tuesday approaches, Polish communities around the world prepare for one of their most beloved traditions — pączki, a deep-fried, jelly-filled doughnut that marks the final indulgence before the fasting season of Lent begins.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites