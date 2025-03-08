Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Emily Blunt in Huntington, guide to St. Patrick’s Day and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a Spielberg movie with Emily Blunt filming in Huntington.

A taste of Hollywood is coming to Huntington. An untitled Steven Spielberg movie starring Emily Blunt is filmed in the town between Monday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 5.

No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Long Island. From traditional parades to St. Patty’s-themed haunted houses, there are events to celebrate all month long. Here’s your complete guide to every St. Patrick’s Day parade, party, concert and more on Long Island.

When Burton Cummings takes the stage in Westbury on March 15, it’ll be with the knowledge that he and former bandmate Randy Bachman own the rights to the Guess Who’s name and legacy lock, stock and barrel.

Eleven students at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches fell ill on Monday morning after a classmate handed out gummies laced with cannabis, Suffolk County police and school officials said.

As Fat Tuesday approaches, Polish communities around the world prepare for one of their most beloved traditions — pączki, a deep-fried, jelly-filled doughnut that marks the final indulgence before the fasting season of Lent begins.