The Manhasset Board of Education adopted a budget of $115,043,231, greenlighting it to face a community vote May 20.

“There’s much to be proud of in this budget,” Manhasset Superintendent of Schools Gaurav Passi said. “The proposed plan is laser-focused on our commitment to our priority areas and long-term goals. It reflects our goals to inspire growth in every student, connect through strong relationships, support growth for each educator and maintain safe, modern facilities that meet the evolving needs of our school community.”

The board approved the budget unanimously at its meeting Thursday, April 10.

The budget is rising by about $3.7 million from year to year, a 3.38% increase.

It includes a tax levy increase of 3.11%, which falls within the district’s allowable increase under state guidelines.

About 42% of that increase is for compensation and benefits. The remaining 58% is for everything else, notably for curriculum and instruction, transportation, special education and information technology.

About 74% of the district’s preliminary budget is attributed to employee compensation and benefits and 6% for special education. The remaining 20% funds everything else.

Passi said it “preserves and strengthens” the district’s educational offerings by supporting low class sizes, additional educators, new courses and expanding extracurricular offerings.

At the elementary level, this includes a new math coach position, increased math instruction time and teacher support.

As for curriculum, the budget also supports a new biomedical sciences pathway, expansion for the business pathway, a new virtual enterprise course, and additional classes for AP Comparative Government and Chinese 8.

Secondary school extracurricular expansions would include Vex Robotics competitions and additional clubs and academic teams.

Security and facility upgrades would include a contract with a professional security company for consulting services, a student attendance swipe system, a visitor management system, a painting schedule for the secondary school, a building conditions survey and a Gator for snow removal.

The budget is funded through monies including $720,000 from the appropriated fund balance, $150,000 from the New York State and Local Employee Retirement System and New York State Teachers’ Retirement System reserve and $382,000 from the debt-service fund.

Passi said the amount from the reserves is intended to be replenished at the end of the current school year.

The district is also anticipating $5,459,958 in state aid, about a 1.83% increase, to fund its budget. Another $720,000 from the district’s appropriated fund balance would also go toward funding the budget.

The state has not adopted its budget yet, which would determine the amount all school districts receive in state aid. Passi said that while the district hopes to receive more state aid, the adopted budget will reflect the current proposal.

The crafting of the budget has encompassed nearly the entire school year so far.

“The development of the ‘25-’26 budget has been underway for several months,” Passi said. “The process began on Nov. 7, 2024, with the review of the secondary school course enhancements. Four additional discussions followed at each meeting held between Dec. 19 and Feb. 13, and each presentation was designed to inform the board and the community about the priorities and drivers shaping the development of the ‘25-’26 budget.”

The Board of Education will hold a formal budget hearing on May 8, and the district’s School Community Association will host a budget discussion on April 29.

The budget will face a vote on May 20, where community members will also vote to elect two BOE members.