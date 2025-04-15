The Village of Thomaston Board of Trustees approved its election results at its reorganizational meeting Monday, April 14.

The board of trustees held its annual reorganizational meeting on Monday, April 14, during which the board approved the election results and various appointments to village boards, among other village administrative actions.

Weinberg was elected with 80 votes, Weston received 77 votes and Sherman got 84 votes in the village’s March 18 election.

Weston was also reappointed as deputy mayor under the mayor’s appointments for the year.

In other news, the board also approved an $11,500 consulting contract with LiRo Engineers, Inc. to ensure the village complies with state Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System requirements through 2027. The program oversees municipal compliance with stormwater management plans to reduce pollution in stormwater runoff.

The contract spans over two years, costing $5,500 for 2026 and $6,000 for 2027.

The board also approved a series of quotes for its plantings on traffic islands this spring. All estimates were for various types of plants to be planted on the village traffic islands.

American Wholesale Nurseries quoted a project estimate of $2,602, Hicks Commercial Sales quoted $2,752 and SiteOne Landscape Supply quoted $3,012.

The board voted to accept the quote from American Wholesale Nurseries, as it was the lowest cost estimate.

The Thomaston Board of Trustees will convene again on May 12.