Great Neck re-elects incumbents in village races

Trustee Howard S. Hershenhorn and Trustee Lilia Shemesh were two incumbents re-elected to the Great Neck Estates Board of Trustees

Great Neck re-elected only incumbents to various village positions across three village elections Tuesday night.

The villages of Great Neck Estates, Saddle Rock, Thomaston, and Kensington all held elections on Tuesday, March 18, with only incumbents running for all open seats.

Results for the Village of Kensington’s election were not available by the time of publication.

In the Village of Great Neck Estates, all running incumbents were re-elected.

Trustee Howard S. Hershenhorn won with 110 votes and Trustee Lilia Shemesh won with 143.

Hershenhorn joined the Board of Trustees in 2008. Shemesh was elected to the board in the village’s 2024 election, taking the seat of former Trustee Michael Smiley after securing 55% of the votes, just 29 more than Smiley.

Village Justice David Schaffer was also re-elected with 100 votes.

Three individual’s names were written in for the election, with all three receiving one vote each.

Trustee Hal Chado and Trustee Robert Kraus were re-elected in Saddle Rock. There were no write-in votes.

Chado received 68 votes and Kraus received 34 votes.

In Thomaston, all three incumbents running were re-elected.

Mayor Steven Weinberg was elected with 80 Votes. One write-in vote for Noah Nirestein came in against Weinberg.

Weinberg first became acting mayor in September 2014 after former Mayor Bob Stern resigned and became mayor about a month later.

For the two trustee seats, Trustee Burton Weston was elected with 77 votes and Trustee Nancy Sherman was elected with 84 votes. One write-in vote for Gary Noren and one for Steven Gavaris were also cast for the trustee seats.

Sherman was elected to the board in 2023 via a write-in campaign, ousting former Trustee Karen Lynne Siegel, who also ran on a write-in campaign.

In the Village of Kensington, Trustee Brent Greenspan and Trustee Carey Ye ran for re-election. Results were not available at the time of publication.

For updated results, check online at longislandpress.com.