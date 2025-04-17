Eastern Queens Boxing Club expands to 1st Nassau location in Syosset

Eastern Queens Boxing Club expands into Nassau County, offering fitness classes and individualized instruction for all ages

The Eastern Queens Boxing Club is crossing county lines to open its first Nassau location in Syosset.

The boxing gym, which opened on Thursday, April 17, will offer fitness classes incorporating cardio into the workout and open gym sessions for professional boxers looking to train.

“A dedication to the art of boxing: that’s the heart of what we’re bringing,” said owner and coach Al Alvir. Alvir began coaching in 2003, initially offering classes out of his basement, and opened the gym in 2011.

Since then, he has coached champions in multiple local and national championships, including Metropolitan, New York Boxing Tournament, Ringside, Northeast and Purebreed competitions, according to the club’s website.

The gym, a registered USA boxing club, will be open daily and offer classes for all ages and levels.

The approximately 4,000-square-foot space in Syosset will include a new venture for the business: fitness classes. Alvir said the Queens location specializes in training; however, the Syosset location will incorporate boxing technique and sparring with cardio to offer specialized class workouts.

The gym specializes in multiple types of boxing, such as Thai boxing and kickboxing. However, if members don’t want to take classes, there will be an “open gym” where they can train without an instructor.

“Now, we’re doing everything,” Alvir said.

“It’s pretty phenomenal to watch these kids grow and learn how to really box,” said owner Anthony Corollo. “It’s not easy. It’s definitely fun, but it’s not easy.”

Carollo, whose son trained with Alvir for almost 13 years before competing as an amateur boxer, said there is always a coach or trained fighter at the gym willing to work with each member, correcting technique and ensuring results.

“No matter what: if you’re struggling, people will take the time to teach you,” he said.

Alvir said one of his top priorities is offering every customer a workout that is best suited for them.

“We try to make it individualized,” Alvir said.

Alvir said the motto at the Queens Village location is to “Find Yourself.” He said that not everyone knows what they want to accomplish when they first walk through the gym doors. Sometimes, he said, people come in expecting a new recreational workout routine, but later decide to get involved in competitions instead.

The “family culture” in the gym encourages everyone to explore new experiences, whether in training or competing, Alvir said.

“Everyone has their own reason to do it,” he said.

“You can come and go as you please.”

The Syosset gym will be the second commercial location. However, the club works with the Department of Education to offer boxing classes to the city’s students in Queens and the Bronx after-school programs.

Alvir said a membership will include access to both commercial locations, which are open daily. The Queens location is open 24/7.

Alvir said the sport can be exciting, no matter what age you start. He said the boxing community welcomes new members and “all types of people.”

Alvir said he is excited to expand into Nassau to introduce the sport.

“I want to give them that opportunity,” he said. “I think we’re going to awaken that in Syosset.”

The boxing club is located at 170 Michael Drive in Syosset. For more information, visit eqbcny.com.