John F. Kennedy Middle School wins eighth annual district-wide Autism Acceptance Faculty Dodgeball Tournament

The Bethpage community gathered on April 10 for the eighth annual district-wide Autism Acceptance Faculty Dodgeball Tournament at Bethpage High School.

Students, families and staff from all five district schools—Bethpage High School, John F. Kennedy Middle School, and Charles Campagne, Central Boulevard and Kramer Lane Elementary schools—filled the gymnasium for an evening of competition and support.

Teams from each school faced off in high-energy matchups, with JFK Middle School defending its title in a thrilling final against Bethpage High. Spectators filled the stands, cheering on their schools and celebrating the cause.

The event raised nearly $4,000 through raffles and donations. Proceeds will support enrichment opportunities for students in Bethpage’s Extended School Year program for those with special needs.

Each team wore custom T-shirts with messages promoting acceptance, including “Until all the pieces fit,” “The power of acceptance is limitless,” and “With kindness, everyone finds a place to belong.”

Superintendent David Schneider and Director of Technology Andrew Choi served as referees. Administrators and staff—including all five building principals—joined the games.

Support extended beyond the court. In the lobby, attendees signed a banner reading “I show acceptance” and left personal notes of encouragement. Lawn signs featuring the message “See the able, not the label” were sold as part of the fundraiser.

The event celebrated inclusion, understanding and community spirit.

“It was more than a tournament,” said one organizer. “It was a night that truly reflected the heart of Bethpage.”