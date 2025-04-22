45 Long Island veterans will take Honor Flight to D.C. in recognition of service

Bill Jones, U.S. Army veteran and Honor Flight Long Island president, and Roger Kilfoil, Marine Corps veteran and HFLI Vice President, U.S., on board a Southwest Airlines Jet.

Honor Flight Long Island (HFLI) will fly 45 veterans to Washington, D.C. on May 3. These journeys, which have been occurring for 17 years, are made possible by donations from the Long Island community.

This spring’s flight will include 31 Vietnam War veterans and 14 Korean War veterans. Each former service member will also be accompanied by volunteer guardians, local officials and a wave of patriotic support from across the Island. The program is entirely run by volunteers and is funded by generous donations.

“What this flight really represents is a big hug to all our veterans,” said Bill Jones, president of Honor Flight LI. Jones is a U.S. Army veteran and a West Point graduate. “Our mission is to provide a meaningful way for Long Islanders to say ‘thank you’ to those who served our nation and never asked for anything in return.”

The veterans are set to depart from MacArthur Airport in Islip at 10:50 a.m.. They will then visit key memorials including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the U.S. Air Force Memorial and the Iwo Jima Memorial. Finally, everyone on the trip will witness the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery — the location of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Everyone is set to return back to Islip at 10:55 p.m., where the veterans will be greeted by Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band, families, friends and flag-waving supporters.

Starting flights in 2007, Honor Flight LI has just reached a milestone.

“Last May, we flew our 2,000th veteran,” Jones said. “Every single trip has been unforgettable.”

Jones also explained how he’s witnessed a change in attitude toward Vietnam War veterans specifically. When the flights first started, these veterans were often treated with less respect than the WWII and Korean war vets. Now, however, things have changed.

“Our Vietnam veterans hear ‘welcome home,’ which many never heard when they came back,” Jones said. “All of our veterans finally feel seen, and the best part is that it happened organically — humanity shines on,” he added.

This May’s flight is dedicated in honor of Jamie Bowden, the event’s lead organizer and the so-called “magician” who makes each mission run flawlessly. Bowden also serves the Town of Southampton and once accompanied her father, Gary Cunningham, a Vietnam Marine veteran, on an Honor Flight in the past. Her tireless dedication moved the Hicksville Veterans Association, a key donor for these flights, to sponsor the event in her and her father’s honor.

“The guys from Hicksville wanted to honor Jamie, and we’re delighted to do so,” Jones said. “Jamie’s heart is in every single flight we make.”

This flight’s guardians include Ann Welker, Suffolk County Legislator and former Town Trustee; Theresa Kiernan, Southampton Town Tax receiver; and Marietta Seaman, a former Southampton Town Clerk. All guardians play a hands-on role, ensuring the comfort and care of the veterans during the journey.

Each veteran will receive a personalized photo journal from the day during the official reunion on August 2 at the American Airpower Museum in Farmingdale. The event is free and open to the public, featuring patriotic music, speeches and an emotional “Ceremony of Honors” celebrating the veterans’ service.

Jones was quick to note the deep gratitude he feels for Long Island’s generosity.

“Each flight costs about $25,000,” he said. “The fact that our community has supported us for 17 years is a testament to how much we value our heroes.”

“Every single donation, every single guardian who pays $400 to escort a vet — it all adds up to something bigger than a plane ride,” he added. “It’s healing, it’s honor, it’s history.”

Those interested in participating or supporting future flights can apply or donate at honorflightlongisland.org.

“Veterans consistently tell us these flights are among the most meaningful experiences of their lives,” Jones said. “And that’s exactly why we do it.”