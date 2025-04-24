Quantcast
Community Events

Reach Out America to host annual fundraiser with comedian Talia Reese

Reach Out America will host its annual fundraiser "Let's Laugh with Talia Reese" on Wednesday, June 11, starting at 7 p.m. at The Inn at Great Neck.
Courtesy of Reach Out America

Reach Out America will host its annual “Let’s Laugh with Talia Reese” fundraiser on Wednesday, June 11, starting at 7 p.m. at The Inn at Great Neck.

Reese is a regular at New York City’s famous comedy clubs and headlines events throughout the United States and Canada.

The New York Post called her a “Hot Ticket” in a full-page article entitled, “Orthodox Jewish Comic Finds Balance Between Raunch and Religion.”

The Jewish Press wrote up her sold-out “Kosher Style” comedy shows. Reese also appeared recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Talia graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and worked as a bankruptcy associate at Paul, Weiss LLP.

Dinner, wine, and beer will be served at the event.

Tickets are $150 per person and must be bought in advance.

Checks can be made out to Reach Out America and mailed to 9 Cedar Drive in Great Neck. Payments can also be sent via Zelle to: reachoutamericali@gmail.com.

 

