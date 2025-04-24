Reach Out America will host its annual fundraiser “Let’s Laugh with Talia Reese” on Wednesday, June 11, starting at 7 p.m. at The Inn at Great Neck.

Reese is a regular at New York City’s famous comedy clubs and headlines events throughout the United States and Canada.

The New York Post called her a “Hot Ticket” in a full-page article entitled, “Orthodox Jewish Comic Finds Balance Between Raunch and Religion.”

The Jewish Press wrote up her sold-out “Kosher Style” comedy shows. Reese also appeared recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Talia graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and worked as a bankruptcy associate at Paul, Weiss LLP.

Dinner, wine, and beer will be served at the event.

Tickets are $150 per person and must be bought in advance.

Checks can be made out to Reach Out America and mailed to 9 Cedar Drive in Great Neck. Payments can also be sent via Zelle to: reachoutamericali@gmail.com.