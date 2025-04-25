Bethpage elementary school students working on mural

Charles Campagne Elementary School, students are working with longtime artist-in-residence Esther J. Tollen to create a new mosaic mural for the the walls of the school’s all-purpose room.

Tollen has collaborated with the school community on several previous projects, including a mosaic outside the STEM lab, decorative hallway signs and a ceramic tile mural near the main office. Two eagle mosaics, reflecting the district’s mascot, are currently displayed on either side of the stage in the all-purpose room.

The current project incorporates a variety of materials, including porcelain tiles, ceramic pieces, glass and natural stone. Students are participating in both the design and assembly of the mural during their art classes.

As part of the project, Tollen is providing background on mosaic art, including examples from her travels in Europe and Asia. The lessons aim to provide historical and cultural context for the art form.

Every student will contribute to the final piece, which is expected to remain on display as part of the school’s permanent collection.