Town to host annual Clark Botanic Garden Spring Fest

The town’s annual festival will be held on Saturday, May 3 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson.

The annual Clark Botanic Garden Spring Fest will be returning to bring another day of fun for all residents.

The festival will be held on Saturday, May 3 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson.

The day-long event will feature:

NJ Snakeman Reptile and Bird Show

Living with Wildlife with the Wildlife Center of Long Island

Funky Town Playground live band

Free face painting with People Paint

Mad Science will offer a slime bar session where children can make their own slime (while supplies last)

Character meet and greet with Wicked characters, with Royal Princess Prep

Lawn Games

Town of North Hempstead Horticulturist Bonnie Klein will lead tours of Clark Gardens

Button making

Environmental themed crafts

“This is just one of the many Town events we design for you and your families,” said Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. “And the garden is just coming to life with new blooms so it’s a stunning visit.”

Attendees can enjoy the 12 manicured acres of Clark Botanic Garden which includes labeled gardens, trees, ponds and streams. North Hempstead officials will also showcase the winners of the town’s collaborative Earth Day arts and crafts project with local school districts.

Clark Botanic Garden is located at 193 I.U. Willets Road in Albertson. For more information about the Clark Botanic Garden Spring Festival and for a full schedule of events, please call 311 from within the town, or (516) 869-6311 from outside the town.