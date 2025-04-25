Quantcast
Great Neck

Great Neck Library to expand Sunday hours starting in September

The Great Neck Library Main and Parkville branches will be extending their Sunday hours to be open for a full eight hours.
Courtesy of the Great Neck Library

The Great Neck Library will soon be open for a full day on Sundays.

“The library’s worked incredibly hard with our budget to add these hours that the community is really going to benefit from,” Great Neck Library Board of Trustees President Aliza Reicher said.

Starting Sept. 7, the Great Neck Library’s Main Branch and Parkville Branch will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Station Branch and Lakeville Branch will remain closed.

The expanded Sunday hours will be in place through June 7, 2026.

The library’s expansion of Sunday hours will double the time it is open on these days.

Currently, only the Main Branch and Parkville Branch are open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. These Sunday hours will remain in effect until the change in September.

The Great Neck Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday, April 22, to implement the expansion of Sunday hours.

“Thank you to the director and everyone else who was involved in making that happen,” Trustee Chayim Mahgerefteh said.

Mahgerefteh said that while the board approved the hours, they are also contingent on the library’s budget being approved. The community will vote on the library budget during the Great Neck Public School election on May 20.

The library’s budget has been drafted in anticipation of the cost increase for greater staffing for a full day on Sunday, according to library business manager Steven Kashkin. He estimated the additional wages would amount to an increase of $165,000 for employee wages, or $176,000 with taxes.

The library has been considering expanding its Sunday hours for months, with most of the decision-making centered on the ability to support the additional costs associated with staffing individuals for more hours.

The increased hours were an initiative led by the library’s Long Range Planning Committee.

“Hopefully the community will get to enjoy the library more,” Mahgerefteh said.

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

