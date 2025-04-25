Long Beach man indicted for alleged attempted murder of ex coworker

A Long Beach man was indicted on attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday, April 23 for allegedly striking a 60-year-old former coworker in the head and face with an axe multiple times, resulting in life-threatening injuries, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Anthony Calvo, 34, was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Calvo is due back in court on June 2, and if convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Donnelly said that per the indictment, on Feb. 13, the victim was walking home on Arizona Avenue from his overnight shift as a taxi dispatcher for Long Beach Taxi.

Calvo allegedly ran up to him from behind and attacked him with an axe, striking him at least three times, in his face, head, and arm, Donnelly said. Calvo was previously employed at Long Beach Taxi as a driver and stopped working there in 2022, the DA said.

After the alleged attack, the victim dragged himself to the rear yard of his home and banged on the door for help, the DA said. A family member called 911 and members of the Long Beach Police Department responded to the scene, she said.

According to Donnelly, the victim was transported to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, where it was discovered he suffered serious, life-threatening injuries to his head and jaw, requiring multiple surgeries.

Donnelly said surveillance video obtained through the investigation shows Calvo fleeing the scene on a white electronic bicycle wearing dark clothing.

A search warrant was executed at the defendant’s apartment on Feb. 19, during which a white electronic bicycle and a full-face mask were discovered. Calvo was arrested on March 12, according to the DA.