Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Council Member Andrew Monteleone and state Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz join the Syosset Little League for a grand opening at the Syosset-Woodbury Community Park

The Syosset Little League gathered at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park to celebrate the grand opening of the new turf fields at the two ballfields.

The league was joined by Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, town Council Member Andrew Monteleone and state Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz.

The teams played the inaugural games on the two new ballfields, led by league President Bradley Schnur.

Information submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay