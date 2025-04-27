2 drivers charged on same day with LIE road rage murders

Two men were charged with murder on April 25 for allegedly killing motorcyclists during recent separate road rage incidents involving the Long Island Expressway, Nassau County and New York City authorities said.

Brian Noll, 64, of upstate Scio, N.Y. was driving a Ford pickup truck eastbound on the South Service Road of the LIE when he got into an altercation with a motorcyclist and intentionally swerved into biker, pinning the victim against a guardrail at 2:14 p.m. April 25 in North Hills, Nassau police said. The 29-year-old victim, whose identity was not immediately released, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced at the scene. Homicide Squad detectives charged Noll with second-degree murder later that evening.

The same day, 42-year-old Jordan Rosen of Oceanside was charged with second-degree murder in Queens court for allegedly killing a 55-year-old motorcyclist during an alleged road rage incident that began on a Long Island Expressway ramp on April 5, Queens prosecutors said. In that case, Rosen was driving a BMW when authorities alleged that he rammed William McField’s motorcycle from behind, running him over and killing him, authorities said.

“Our roadways are not the place to settle disputes,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Rosen was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a tinted window. He pleaded not guilty at Queens court. Rosen was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on April 28.

Noll pleaded not guilty to murder at First District Court in Hempstead. His bail was set at $300,000 cash, $1.5 million insured bond or $3 million partially insured bond. He is due back in Nassau court on May 14.

Both men face up to 25 years to life in prison, if convicted. Their attorneys were not immediately available for comment.