Op-Ed: We’re all in this together, like it or not

Pogo, the philosophical comics strip possum, summed up the predicament we now face as a country as partisan divides block progress we all need: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

But we have seen hints from both parties that some elected officials are seeking to bridge what seems to be an unfathomable gap.

Congressmembers Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi, Long Island Democrats, broke with their party to vote to censure Texas Rep. Al Green after he rudely confronted President Trump during his State of the Union speech.

And they were joined by Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres to vote for the Laken Riley Act, which expanded the list of crimes under which undocumented immigrants can be held for deportation, named after a Georgia nursing student murdered last year by a Venezuelan gang member illegally in this country.

New York Sen. Charles Schumer, the Democratic Senate leader, drew sharp criticism from his own party when he voted in favor of a continuing budget resolution, fearing he would give Trump and his minions free range to unilaterally remake the government. Despite howls of protest from many left-leaning fellow Democrats, Schumer did the right thing for his country.

On the Republican side, reliable conservative Senators John Kennedy of Louisiana and Jerry Moran of Kansas have served notice they will not go along with GOP attempts to slash Medicaid, which so many of their constituents rely on for health coverage.

It should not be controversial – but in these polarized times, it is – that we elect representatives to local, state and federal office to represent their constituents’ interests, not to march in lockstep with their party leaders.

That’s why it was so encouraging to see Gillen’s statement after voting for the Laken Riley Act.

“It’s long past time for Democrats and Republicans to work together on common-sense solutions to our current immigration and border challenges,” she said. “That’s why Nassau County sent me to Congress.”

It may be naïve to think we can reclaim that cross-party comity during these bitterly partisan times. But is there any other choice?

Fensterman is the managing partner of the Abrams Fensterman law firm, based in Lake Success.

Read more from Fensterman: Op-Ed: A call for civility