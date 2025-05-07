Oyster Bay celebrates Jewish American Heritage Month

The Town of Oyster Bay celebrated Jewish American Heritage Month by honoring a Plainview resident for his service to the community.

The board members presented Rick Lewis, the CEO of two Long Island Jewish Community Centers, with a citation for his efforts to lead the Jewish community in the town on Tuesday, May 5. The Plainview resident was joined by members of his family and the JCC.

The town board meeting was the first since Jewish American Heritage Month began. The town hosted a Stand with Israel rally in May of 2024.

“Jewish American Heritage Month provides a great opportunity to celebrate the importance of Jewish Americans who have come to America since the first group arrived in New Amsterdam in 1654,” Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

Lewis has been the CEO of the Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview since February 2013 and the Suffolk Y JCC in Commack since July 2019. Saladino highlighted Lewis’ connection with the Jewish community and how he has been a leader since the October 7 attacks occurred in 2023.

“Rick’s tireless and unwavering efforts have improved the quality of life for everyone,” Saladino said.

Lewis previously spent 30 years working at the Samuel Field YM&YWHA in Queens, where he started as a camp counselor and worked his way to becoming the associate executive director.

Lewis received a bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University and has completed the Institute for not-for-profit management from Columbia University. He is also a former president of the Northeast Region of the Association of Jewish Center Professionals.