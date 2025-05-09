Roslyn family donates ambulance to Israeli medical organization

The Seltzer family dedicated an ambulance to the American Friends of Magen David Adom at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights.

Supporters of the American Friends of Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical organization, dedicated an ambulance to the organization at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights on May 4.

The Seltzer family donated the ambulance to the medical organization and joined over 100 family members and friends during a ribbon-cutting ceremony beside the donated ambulance.

“This gift is a tribute to the values we first learned right here at Temple Beth Sholom – the values of chesed [kindness], tzedakah [charity], and kehilla [community],” said Stu Seltzer.

Children from the Temple Beth Sholom Hebrew School also presented the Seltzer family with a $1,000 check for Magen David Adom. Temple Beth Sholom said the children had collected the money as tzedakah, or an act of charity.

The ambulance’s door reads the names of members of the Seltzer family, including Stephen and Sandy Seltzer of Roslyn, Stu and Danielle Seltzer of Mamaroneck, Cliff and Jennifer Seltzer of Scarsdale, and Rabbi Lev Seltzer of Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel, who helped donate the vehicle.

“Through this gift, we hope to play a small role in protecting lives in Israel — a country that holds deep meaning for our family,” said Cliff Seltzer. “Our brother, Rabbi Lev, lives there with his family, including Ariel, the first great-grandchild of Sandy and Steve. We are especially proud that two of Rabbi Lev’s children have served in the IDF, continuing our family’s legacy of strength and service.”

Founded almost a century ago, Magen David Adom is Israel’s official emergency services system, where Israelis turn in moments of crisis for help, healing, and safety.

Magen David Adom’s ambulances respond to scenes of chaos to treat people injured in terror attacks and traffic accidents. They also deliver blood stored at the Marcus National Blood Services Center, Israel’s national blood bank, used in hospitals nationwide.

Magen David Adom also provides disaster relief and humanitarian aid, comprising 36,000 first responders and 34,000 unpaid volunteers.