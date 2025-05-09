Schreiber High School hosts Shakespeare Day

Paul D. Schreiber High School held its 34th annual Shakespeare Day on April 25.

Twelve student coordinators, the Shakespeare Day coordinator, and English teacher Donna Valenti collaborated to perform performances from first through eighth period, consisting of songs, skits, videos, scenes and music, with the help and participation of students and staff across grade levels and disciplines.

William Shakespeare’s works inspired these performances. The Family and Consumer Sciences

Department, spearheaded by Robyn Block and Margaret Rizzo, provided high tea and delicious treats for all performers and the stage crew, and it was also an integral part of the day’s success.

The day was inspired mainly by the play Macbeth, beginning with a scene from the play performed by Schreiber’s high school administrators. Throughout the day, teacher Valorie Gokturk’s sophomores entertained the audience with videos parodying the play, which Schreiber’s English teachers teach to the sophomore class.

Sari Schulman’s Theatre Arts Class provided scenes from various Shakespeare plays as entertainment and a contest, with the scene from Hamlet taking first prize! In the middle of the day, Tessa Rudegaier received a book in recognition of her passion and enthusiasm for the Bard and in honor of the late John Broza, who originated Shakespeare Day 34 years ago.

At the end of the day, the winners of the mask. Emily Bonavitacola, and sonnet, Joia Zahner, contests were announced.