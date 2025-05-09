The Community Synagogue in Port Washington donates grant to Israeli shelter

Teens from the Community Synagogue in Port Washington donated a $2,500 grant to the American Friends of ELEM.

On May 6, the Teen Foundation at The Community Synagogue in Port Washington awarded American Friends of ELEM a $2,500 grant to support ELEM’s HaLev (The Heart) Homeless Shelter in Haifa, Israel.

HaLev provides round-the-clock care to at-risk youth who are living on the streets, many of whom have faced abuse, homelessness, and isolation. The shelter offers hot meals, emergency housing, therapy, educational support, job training, and long-term mentorship to help these young people build stable, independent lives.

Over the last few weeks, teens from the synagogue worked closely with American Friends of ELEM to raise awareness and additional funds, deepening their connection to social impact work in Israel and helping vulnerable youth reclaim their futures.

ELEM is Israel’s leading nonprofit organization serving at-risk youth, reaching over 13,000 young people every year through programs focused on mental health, homelessness, addiction, and crisis intervention.