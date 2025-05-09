Wheatley hosts 1st Wheatley Games to celebrate neurodiversity

Students from The Wheatley School hosted the inaugural Wheatley Games – a spirited field day designed to celebrate neurodiversity and promote inclusivity.

Wheatley students are taking inclusivity into their own hands.

The event welcomed neurodivergent students from across the region, including participants from Jericho, Roslyn, and Carle Place school districts. Together, the students participated in a variety of athletic events, such as the 50-meter relay, long jump, and bowling.

“The sports activities provided a platform for students to engage in physical exercise, while also working on improved social skills, greater self-esteem, increased feelings of inclusion,” Executive Director of Student Support Services Lynn Mazza said.

Student volunteers from The Wheatley School served as buddies throughout the day, supporting the participants, offering encouragement and building connections.

“This event was a special opportunity that allowed students to engage in some friendly competition with neighboring schools, as well as support the development of new friendships amongst Wheatley students,” Mazza said.

The district said the success of The Wheatley Games was made possible through the leadership of student Alyssa Bhagan, who spearheaded the initiative. She worked collaboratively with fellow students Anna Han, Eleni Daskalis, Thaddeus Bhagan, Paul Barton, Shannon Flachner, and Anthony Baldasano, as well as with special education teacher Liza Laurino, Principal Wayne Jensen, members of the athletics department, the Wildcat Foundation, and the Office of Student Support Services.