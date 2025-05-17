Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Daycare debacle, Tony nominee and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a feature on a Port Washington native who just earned his first Tony nomination.
Courtesy of Tommy Doyle

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Port Washington daycare center license faces revocation

The Port Washington Children's Center headquarters at 232 Main Street in Port Washington.

The state Office of Children and Family Services classified a Port Washington daycare’s license to operate as “pending revocation and denial” on April 14 after finding six violations during an inspection on March 28.

Three die in Bethpage crash

Three people dead after deadly accident near Bethpage State Park

Three people in an SUV were killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle struck a tree at the edge of Bethpage State Park and caught fire, according to Nassau County police.

Port Washington native Tommy Doyle earns first Tony nomination for ‘Oh Mary!’

Co-producers Tommy Doyle (R.) and Tyler Mount (L.) attend the premiere of "Oh Mary!" with writer and performer Cole Escola (C.).

A Port Washington native recently earned his first Tony Nomination for co-producing his first Broadway play.

Roslyn teen tech entrepreneur Zach Yadegari commits to college

Zach Yadegari is the co-founder and CEO of the calorie tracking app, Cal AI, which determines a food's nutritional content by just scanning an image.

A Roslyn High School AI entrepreneur, whose calorie-tracking app he claims has generated over $30 million in revenue, is off to the University of Miami after receiving rejection letters from Ivy League universities.

Get a taste of these 3 new restaurants on Long Island this weekend

The apps are amazing at Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant & Bar.

Here are three new restaurants on Long Island to spice up your weekend.

