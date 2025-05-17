Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Daycare debacle, Tony nominee and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes a feature on a Port Washington native who just earned his first Tony nomination.

The state Office of Children and Family Services classified a Port Washington daycare’s license to operate as “pending revocation and denial” on April 14 after finding six violations during an inspection on March 28.

Three people in an SUV were killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle struck a tree at the edge of Bethpage State Park and caught fire, according to Nassau County police.

A Port Washington native recently earned his first Tony Nomination for co-producing his first Broadway play.

A Roslyn High School AI entrepreneur, whose calorie-tracking app he claims has generated over $30 million in revenue, is off to the University of Miami after receiving rejection letters from Ivy League universities.

Get a taste of these 3 new restaurants on Long Island this weekend

