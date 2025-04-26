Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Gilgo Beach victim IDed, Courtroom drama and more

Among the top 5 stories this week is a courtroom exchange between suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann’s defense attorney and the Judge Timothy Mazzei.

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Authorities have identified the cold case murder victim known as Peaches nearly three decades after her partial remains were discovered, and her daughter, whose body was found 13 years ago.

A crash involving three cars and a motorcycle in Massapequa after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, left one dead and two injured and resulted in one driver being charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to Nassau County police.

The Plainview-Old Bethpage school district held a second hearing on Tuesday, April 22, on allegations against former Pasadena Elementary School Principal Karen Heitner.

After nearly two days of testimony from an expert witness in the pre-trial hearing, suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann’s defense attorney took to the podium — but one of his arguments met swift opposition from the judge.

The battle to be named the best bagels on Long Island is a fierce one, with the winner marked the crème de la crème in a wildly competitive category. But who earned the coveted honor this year? Who truly makes the best bagels on Long Island?