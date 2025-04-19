Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Teen CEO, LI protests, Billy Joel and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an appearance from suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann's ex-wife and daughter.
James Carbone/Newsday

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Suspected Long Island serial killer’s daughter, ex-wife appear in court following Netflix documentary

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann, with his attorney Michael Brown. His daughter, Victoria Heuermann, and soon-to-be-ex wife, Asa Ellerup, watched from the gallery.Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann’s daughter, Victoria Heuermann, and soon-to-be-ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, have “questions and concerns” after watching the recent Netflix docuseries Gone Girls — and they need to hear the answers for themselves, their lawyer said.

Get a taste of these 3 new restaurants on Long Island

The Turkish kofte at Mezze is one of the delicious dishes to try at these new restaurants.

Whether you’re out with friends or family, on a date or looking for a solo bite, it’s fun to try a new restaurant. If you like the sound of warm naan, Korean fried chicken or mouth-watering kebabs, these are the places for you.

Your guide to the best local hiking trails on the North Shore

local hikingAs the crisp fall air rolls in, hiking is a perfect way to get moving and reconnect with nature. According to the National Park Service, hiking offers physical, mental and social health benefits—making it a well-rounded outdoor activity.

Billy Joel documentary ‘And So It Goes’ hits screens this summer

Long Island New Years Eve Events 2024Billy Joel fans have waited for “the longest time” for a true deep dive into the musician’s story. That wait is finally over.

Northwell Health clinical trial studies ability to treat depression with deep brain stimulation

Northwell Health's Dr. Albert Fenoy is conducting a clinical trial testing the efficacy of using deep brain stimulation for treatment-resistant depression.Northwell Health is conducting a clinical trial to address treatment-resistant depression using similar technology used to treat neurological diseases like Parkinson’s in an effort to seek options for individuals who have exhausted all others.

