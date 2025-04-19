Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Teen CEO, LI protests, Billy Joel and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an appearance from suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann’s ex-wife and daughter.

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann’s daughter, Victoria Heuermann, and soon-to-be-ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, have “questions and concerns” after watching the recent Netflix docuseries Gone Girls — and they need to hear the answers for themselves, their lawyer said.

Whether you’re out with friends or family, on a date or looking for a solo bite, it’s fun to try a new restaurant. If you like the sound of warm naan, Korean fried chicken or mouth-watering kebabs, these are the places for you.

As the crisp fall air rolls in, hiking is a perfect way to get moving and reconnect with nature. According to the National Park Service, hiking offers physical, mental and social health benefits—making it a well-rounded outdoor activity.

Billy Joel fans have waited for “the longest time” for a true deep dive into the musician’s story. That wait is finally over.

Northwell Health is conducting a clinical trial to address treatment-resistant depression using similar technology used to treat neurological diseases like Parkinson’s in an effort to seek options for individuals who have exhausted all others.