Get a taste of these 3 new restaurants on Long Island this weekend

The apps are amazing at Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant & Bar.

Here are three new restaurants on Long Island to spice up your weekend:

WILLY’S AZÚCAR CUBAN RESTAURANT & BAR

At this newly opened restaurant, you can expect mouth-watering Cuban dishes, including the classic Cuban sandwich.

But in case you’re not craving the sandwich, you can’t go wrong with the rest of the menu, offering various meat and seafood-based options. There’s also a kids’ menu, so don’t hesitate to come here with your family.

Lastly, you don’t want to miss out on the live performances they host every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday!

4899 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-308-4796

LUSI’S BURGERS, FRIES, DOGS & SHAKES

This family-friendly, new burger spot in Babylon is serving up the American classics with an emphasis on fresh quality ingredients and reasonable prices.

The quarter-pound cheeseburger that comes dressed with onions, pickles, and ketchup is listed at $7.50, and you can also snag a hot dog for $4.

You can order online through Toast, but you can also expect quick service here. And, don’t plan on leaving without a classic milkshake!

504 Fire Island Ave., Babylon, 631-314-4481

ROBERTO CHANG

This Latin and Asian street-food inspired restaurant opened in January and offers exciting new culinary adventures for your tastebuds.

Expect a wide range of menu items, including breakfast wontons with egg and cheese fillings or egg rolls stuffed with philly cheesesteak, buffalo chicken, or pork and vegetables.

2793 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, 516-213-0099, robertochang.com