Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Road rage murders, Sunrise Mall and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an update on Sunrise Mall.
Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

2 drivers charged on same day with LIE road rage murders

Brian Noll was charged with murder for an LIE road rage crash (NCPD)

Two men were charged with murder on April 25 for allegedly killing motorcyclists during recent separate road rage incidents involving the Long Island Expressway, Nassau County and New York City authorities said.

Floral Park real estate attorney allegedly stole from 20, embezzled over $1.2M, faces charges

real estate attorney

A Floral Park real estate attorney was arraigned on Wednesday on grand larceny charges for allegedly embezzling more than $1.2 million from clients, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Family sues Plainview restaurants for allegedly overserving drunk driver who killed Roslyn teens

The parents of Ethan Falkowitz have filed a suit against two Plainview restaurants, among others, for allegedly overserving the drunk driver convicted of killing their son.The parents of Ethan Falkowitz, one of the two teen tennis stars killed by a drunk driver in 2023, have filed suit against two Plainview restaurants for allegedly overserving the man found guilty of the vehicular homicide.

Amazon eyes Massapequa as county approves subdivision of Sunrise Mall property

Nassau County Planning Commission subdivides Sunrise Mall property into four parcels at Thursday, May 1 meeting

The Nassau County Planning Commission unanimously approved an application on Thursday, May 1, for the property that holds the Sunrise Mall to be divided into four parcels of land, which may pave the way for Amazon to come to Massapequa.

Police find missing Dem candidate Krommidas’ belongings

Petros Krommidas, a Democratic Nassau County Legislature candidate, has been reported missing. He was last seen on Wednesday, April 23, according to police.A Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature has been reported as missing by county police. A few days later, investigators found his belongings in an unusual place.

