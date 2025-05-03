Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Road rage murders, Sunrise Mall and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an update on Sunrise Mall.

Two men were charged with murder on April 25 for allegedly killing motorcyclists during recent separate road rage incidents involving the Long Island Expressway, Nassau County and New York City authorities said.

A Floral Park real estate attorney was arraigned on Wednesday on grand larceny charges for allegedly embezzling more than $1.2 million from clients, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

The parents of Ethan Falkowitz, one of the two teen tennis stars killed by a drunk driver in 2023, have filed suit against two Plainview restaurants for allegedly overserving the man found guilty of the vehicular homicide.

The Nassau County Planning Commission unanimously approved an application on Thursday, May 1, for the property that holds the Sunrise Mall to be divided into four parcels of land, which may pave the way for Amazon to come to Massapequa.

A Democratic candidate for the Nassau County Legislature has been reported as missing by county police. A few days later, investigators found his belongings in an unusual place.