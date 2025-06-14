Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Greekfest, Connor’s Law and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a law proposed in honor of Connor Kasin, who died in November at 17.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Thousands celebrate Greek culture in Glen Cove

IMG_0857

Despite challenging weather, Glen Cove’s Greek community came out in full swing for its 45th annual weekend of food, drink, dance, culture and, most importantly, fund-raising for a local Greek parish.

‘Connor’s Law’ introduced in memory of Massapequa hockey player

State Assembly Member Michael Durso announced "Connor's Law" which would require yearly cardiac check ups for interscholastic athletes in public schools.

A new proposed state bill would require yearly cardiac fitness checks, including an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram, for interscholastic athletes in all public schools.

Construction jobs decline in Nassau, Suffolk

Long Island construction

Construction jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties have declined over the last year. The 5% drop ends a streak of construction job growth dating back to the late stages of the pandemic.

Representatives call for U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to be focal in federal maritime revitalization

United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point

Long Island representatives are calling for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s modernization plan to be a focal point of the national maritime strategy, the latest efforts in recent actions to revitalize the deteriorating Kings Point campus.

Take a bite: 3 must-try restaurants this weekend

The viral pulled pork mac and cheese from restaurant Street to Table is the perfect meal for BBQ lovers.

Looking for something new to try this weekend? These three restaurants are perfect to check out with friends and family.

