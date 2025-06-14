Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Greekfest, Connor’s Law and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a law proposed in honor of Connor Kasin, who died in November at 17.

Despite challenging weather, Glen Cove’s Greek community came out in full swing for its 45th annual weekend of food, drink, dance, culture and, most importantly, fund-raising for a local Greek parish.

A new proposed state bill would require yearly cardiac fitness checks, including an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram, for interscholastic athletes in all public schools.

Construction jobs in Nassau and Suffolk counties have declined over the last year. The 5% drop ends a streak of construction job growth dating back to the late stages of the pandemic.

Long Island representatives are calling for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s modernization plan to be a focal point of the national maritime strategy, the latest efforts in recent actions to revitalize the deteriorating Kings Point campus.

Looking for something new to try this weekend? These three restaurants are perfect to check out with friends and family.