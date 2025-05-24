Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: 12-year-old killed, best burger on LI and more

Among this week’s top 5 stories is a look inside the best burger joint on Long Island.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a vehicular accident after running across Middle Neck Road in Flower Hill on Monday, May 19, at about 6:38 p.m., according to county police.

A former occupational therapist in the Plainview-Old Bethpage school district gave emotional testimony Monday, May 19, against Karen Heitner at a hearing into the behavior of the former Pasadena Elementary School principal.

Billy Joel is canceling his upcoming tour after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

A suspended Suffolk County police officer who was allegedly part of a sex trafficking ring is facing additional accusations of sexually assaulting two women that he met online and took on dates, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

Burger City in East Meadow has earned the title of Best Burger on Long Island for the third year in a row. The recognition reflects the restaurant’s continued popularity among locals and its focus on quality and value.