Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Farmers markets, Roslyn mourns and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a roundup of farmers markets happening across Nassau and Suffolk counties this summer.

If being surrounded by the aromas of sweet strawberries, ripe tomatoes and crisp cucumbers sounds like an afternoon well spent, this guide has you covered. Here are all the upcoming dates and locations for farmers markets popping up near you.

Outdoor and patio dining is thriving this summer across Nassau County, offering a range of experiences from dockside seafood shacks to stylish village patios.

A former occupational therapist in the Plainview-Old Bethpage school district gave emotional testimony Monday, May 19, against Karen Heitner at a hearing into the behavior of the former Pasadena Elementary School principal.

The unmistakable scent of hickory smoke and sizzling brisket will fill the air at Eisenhower Park this Father’s Day weekend, as the revived National BBQ Festival fires up the grills for three days of food, fun and fierce competition.

One week after the death of 12-year-old Nathan Ha, the Roslyn community continues to grieve, remember and come together in support of the family and one another.