Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Farmers markets, Roslyn mourns and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a roundup of farmers markets happening across Nassau and Suffolk counties this summer.
Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Long Island farmers markets: Summer 2025 guide to dates, locations and fresh produce

Farmers markets have the freshest, locally-grown produce on the Island. Here are all the upcoming dates and locations for ones popping up near you.

If being surrounded by the aromas of sweet strawberries, ripe tomatoes and crisp cucumbers sounds like an afternoon well spent, this guide has you covered. Here are all the upcoming dates and locations for farmers markets popping up near you.

10 best outdoor dining spots in Nassau County to enjoy this summer

outdoor dining

Outdoor and patio dining is thriving this summer across Nassau County, offering a range of experiences from dockside seafood shacks to stylish village patios.

Former employee testifies against Plainview-Old Bethpage principal

IMG 4518

A former occupational therapist in the Plainview-Old Bethpage school district gave emotional testimony Monday, May 19, against Karen Heitner at a hearing into the behavior of the former Pasadena Elementary School principal.

Pitmasters get fired up for National BBQ Festival at Eisenhower Park

christy hinko wXZy5DmmVQM unsplash

The unmistakable scent of hickory smoke and sizzling brisket will fill the air at Eisenhower Park this Father’s Day weekend, as the revived National BBQ Festival fires up the grills for three days of food, fun and fierce competition.

Community rallies to mourn tragic loss of 12-year-old Nathan Ha

Community shows support for 12-year-old Nathan Ha, who was killed crossing Middle Neck Road last week.

One week after the death of 12-year-old Nathan Ha, the Roslyn community continues to grieve, remember and come together in support of the family and one another.

